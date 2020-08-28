Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 2,853,067 iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,853,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.43. 649,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

