Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 30.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 993,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 275.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

