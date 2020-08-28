Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.54% of Eversource Energy worth $150,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. 1,136,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.