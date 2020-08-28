Barclays PLC Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 872,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,638. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

