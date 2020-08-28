Barclays PLC Has $31.25 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

