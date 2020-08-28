Barclays PLC Has $51.43 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ferrari worth $51,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CSFB cut their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

RACE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,150. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

