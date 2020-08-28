Barclays PLC Has $80.92 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 197.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.13. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.