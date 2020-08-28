Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of Toro worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.72. 280,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

