Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of PACCAR worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 1,145,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

