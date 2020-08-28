Barclays PLC Sells 115,055 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.88% of LogMeIn worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LOGM remained flat at $$86.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.