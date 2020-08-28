Barclays PLC Sells 690,178 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.83% of RealPage worth $54,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 321,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,715. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Britti sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $598,494.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.