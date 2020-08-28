Barclays PLC Sells 8,322 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.51% of First Republic Bank worth $93,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. 439,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

