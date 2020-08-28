Barclays PLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 240,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 188,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,234. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $134.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.