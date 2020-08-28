Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $36,788,730. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $383.98. 357,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.67 and a 200-day moving average of $300.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

