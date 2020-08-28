Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE B traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 6,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,001. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

