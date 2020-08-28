BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. 1,171,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 977,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 665,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.