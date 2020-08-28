Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 765,549 shares of company stock worth $65,848,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

