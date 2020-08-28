Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $91,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BOCOM International lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 7,692,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,588. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.09. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.