Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0023

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $173,595.38 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00494907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

