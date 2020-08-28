BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

