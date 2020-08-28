BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $707,309.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041860 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.83 or 0.05512081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

