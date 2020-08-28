Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $166,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,802. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.78. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.