Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,063. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

