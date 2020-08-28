Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. 425,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

