Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $13.08

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 115,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,380. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit