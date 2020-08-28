Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $13.08

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 115,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,380. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

