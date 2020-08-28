Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $10.00

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LIFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 29,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
