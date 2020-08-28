Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $10.00

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,928 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 29,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

