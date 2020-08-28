Brokerages Set Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $61.33

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

EMRAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

