Brokerages Set RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) PT at $5.00

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.14. 686,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RTI Surgical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 22.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

