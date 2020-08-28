Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Position Lifted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,746 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $71,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,131,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,403 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

