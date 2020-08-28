Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 282.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 342,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 157.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 494,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

BEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 454,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

