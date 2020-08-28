Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $41.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 11,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,988. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.