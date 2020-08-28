Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives $13.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 24,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $175,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 104,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

