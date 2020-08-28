Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 953,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 926,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

