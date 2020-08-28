Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.92. 2,130,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 628,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

Get Calix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Calix by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 637,239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.