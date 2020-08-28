Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 5%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $219.10 and last traded at $218.44. Approximately 1,489,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,612,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 47.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.