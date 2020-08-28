Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

