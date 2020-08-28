Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.50

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 291090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $902.62 million and a PE ratio of 417.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,642 shares of company stock worth $16,804,099 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

