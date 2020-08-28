Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.10. 2,785,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,761,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 222,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

