Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLCE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

