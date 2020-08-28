CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 5768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

