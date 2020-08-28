Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 17,841 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982,419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $49,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,740. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

