Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 318,243 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,243 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.