Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 55,374 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,374 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

COST traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,100. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $347.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day moving average is $311.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

