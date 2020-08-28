Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,739,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,977. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

