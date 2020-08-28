Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $143.63. 3,452,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,557. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.