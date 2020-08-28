Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

