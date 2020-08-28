Cibc World Markets Corp Has $108.32 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $108,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,356,887. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

