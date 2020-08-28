Cibc World Markets Corp Has $22.12 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after buying an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.16. 3,008,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,854. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

