Cibc World Markets Corp Has $26.94 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,870.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,595 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.14% of Entergy worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. AXA grew its holdings in Entergy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 27.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,603,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,640. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

