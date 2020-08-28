Cibc World Markets Corp Has $30.28 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,532 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 25,750,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,425,074. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.